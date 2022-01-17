Ricky Gervais Superfan Landed a Role in 'After Life' Series 3, Here's How

British comedian Ricky Gervais returned with the third season of his critically-acclaimed series After Life on Netflix last week. The third season continues to narrate the story of Tony Johnson who lost his wife to cancer and how he is coming to terms with the loss. Besides offering his viewers some heartwarming moments, the third season also stars a fan of the award-winning comedian. Cole Anderson-James who happens to be a TikTok sensation was spotted in the third season of After Life. Cole, who is an aspiring actor and works in sales, rose to fame on TikTok when he started uploading clips of himself lip-syncing to dialogues from another Gervais co-creation, The Office. According to iNews the 24-year-old was noticed by Gervais and landed a role in After Life.

It all started when fans started tagging Gervais in Cole’s clips on Twitter, who mentioned him during an Instagram Live broadcast in 2021. Gervais complimented Cole’s work and said that it is “quite a skill, because it’s not like miming along to a song when you’ve got the rhythm. It’s great.”

After Gervais retweeted Cole’s videos, it caught the eye of actor and comedian Emily Atack, who cast the young salesman in ITV2’s The Emily Atack Show and helped to set him up with an agent last year.

Seizing the opportunity, Cole reached out to Gervais and asked to audition for his next project and following months of no confirmation he met with the comedian and producers over a Zoom call in April before landing the part.

Talking to iNews, Cole said, “I did want to be an actor as a kid, however, I thought it was a bit too optimistic… TikTok literally opened the door for me and showed me it was achievable.”

On how he started making videos on TikTok, Cole said, “TikTok is amazing because you can have zero followers and still get a million views. If your content is good and you’re being consistent and uploading something every two days, the algorithm will push it to others. On YouTube and Instagram you need the followers first, but luckily it’s worked for me on Twitter as well.”

