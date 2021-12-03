Rihanna Had This to Say to a Fan Who DMed Her About Pregnancy Rumours

There’s no dearth of relationship-related intrusiveness that women celebrities are hit with regularly, and infamous among them are the pregnancy rumours that knock up Rihanna almost every other month. The singer, however, seems to be taking it all with humour. She shut down the pregnancy rumours by responding to a fan who had happened to DM her on Instagram, asking to come to her “baby shower" and complimenting her imaginary to-be babies. Rihanna replied, saying, “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol" (sic). The fan posted a screenshot of the conversation on Instagram, and wrote, “her uterus said “stay out of my damn business" 💀😎 I spit my water out when she said “the first 10 baby showers"💀💀😭 regardless i’m happy for her either way she’s living life to the fullest!" (sic). Rihanna is currently dating rapper A$AP Rocky.

Advertisement

The rumour mills had churned out the pregnancy tales after Rihanna’s appearance at the event where she was honoured as the national hero of Barbados. Many had been speculating on social media that the singer appeared to be sporting a baby bump. Barbados declared her a national hero at its republican celebrations in her hometown of Bridgetown as the island nation stopped pledging allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday. The country shed another vestige of its colonial past and became a republic for the first time in history. Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that the 33-year-old pop singer would be conferred with the honour of National Hero of Barbados to cheers. Rihanna was called up before the crowds to be congratulated by Mottley. “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions," Mottley told Rihanna, a reference to her 2012 chart-topping single “Diamonds".

Several leaders and dignitaries, including Prince Charles, attended the ceremony that began late Monday in a popular square where the statue of a well-known British lord was removed last year amid a worldwide push to erase symbols of oppression.screens set up across the island so people could watch the event that featured an orchestra with more than 100 steel pan players and numerous artists. It was also broadcast online, prompting a flurry of excited messages from Bajans living in the U.S., Canada and beyond.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.