Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Open-back Pyjamas Have 'Cracked' the Internet Up

When you think of pyjamas, the first thing that comes to your mind would probably be comfort. But ever imagined pyjama pants with an open back? Rihanna has taken it up a notch with the latest collection of pyjamas from her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. The brand is renowned for its inclusive nightwear and lingerie styles. The holiday season special ‘Tied Up Tartan Open-back PJ Pants’ features a fairly visible view of the posterior which has the internet divided. On Sunday, the singer shared an Instagram story video of herself in the blue checkered pyjamas, teasing viewers with a glimpse of her rear. But not everyone was convinced. The pyjamas cost $49.95 (Rs 4,448) with a sale price of $13.98. The Savage X Fenty website describes it as “a spin on classic holiday pajamas, our Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ Pant features an open bum to show off what you want, Savage style." Fans were left amused with the singer’s design of pyjamas, the epitome of comfy wear, which apparently allows the backside to breathe..?

“I dont think they’re for everyone," quipped one user.

While some outrightly dissed the rear-open pyjamas, few rooted for the fashion designer’s bold style.

Recently, fashion influencer BestDressed aka Ashley had flaunted a piece from Savage X Fenty’s Chantilly Cascade collection with the caption “you’ve heard of side leg… may i now present to you..side a**."

Earlier this year in February, Rihanna’s lingerie line reportedly reached a $1 billion valuation. The brand has also done a campaign with Black breast cancer survivors.

