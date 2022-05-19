Rinku Singh's Old Tweet Resurfaces after Heroic Knock But Fans are Busy Taking Shots at Kohli

A tweet by Rinku Singh from the past lifting weights came alive after the Kolkata Knight Riders batter stunned everyone with a late yet brisk 40 off 15 laced with four maximums sending a scare in the Lucknow Super Giants camp in an IPL clash on Wednesday. Needing 21 off 6 while chasing LSG’s 211, Rinku almost got KKR home but Marcus Stoinis scalped two in two on the last two deliveries of the thrilling encounter. In the end, LSG advanced to the playoffs as they beat KKR by a mere 2 runs. In a match that yielded over 400 runs and an exceptional, unbeaten 140 by Quinton de Kock, it was Rinku who stole the show with an exciting show of belief and grit.

Soon, social media was flooded with tweets praising the 24-year-old cricketer. It was then, an old tweet posted by Rinku back in 2020 that was dug up by fans on the microblogging site Twitter.

“You need to have ELEVATED spirits to ELEVATE your growth through ELEVATED surface with ELEVATED efforts…" the motivational caption read as Rinku can be seen lifting weights and toiling hard in the old photo.

Although the tweet was initially dug up to heap praises on the exciting cricketer, it soon turned into a post of trolls taking shots at Kohli, ever so slyly.

Without naming names, a Twitter user quoted Rinku’s tweet and wrote: “Only weight lifter who is scoring runs."

IPL fans knew exactly who it was aimed at.

If you haven’t tuned in to this year’s edition of IPL, Virat Kohli, the former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, has had a tough season with the bat much to the disappointment of fans and the run-making machine himself.

