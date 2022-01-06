'RIP BlackBerry' Trends After Classic Smartphone Bids Adieu, Users Say 'Thank You'

BlackBerry, an iconic device in the pre-iPhone era, has pulled the plug on its classic Blackberry OS and 10-powered smartphones. The company announced that it will end support for its smartphone From January 4, 2022. The most basic functions of making a phone call, sending an sms or using mobile data may no longer be possible. “As a reminder, the legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions, will no longer be available after January 4, 2022. As of this date, devices running these legacy services and software through either carrier or Wi-Fi connections will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality," the company stated in a release.

Embraced by celebrities and professionals alike, BlackBerry and the accompanying BBM (BlackBerry Messenger) used to be a style statement back in the days. And Twitter users are expressing their gratitude on social media for the phone that got them through ‘everything’.

Users also reminisced about the BlackBerry era and its significance.

Another person who owned quite the BlackBerry collection, wrote an emotional farewell, “Well it is the end of an era for BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 devices. Each device in my collection has its own unique memory. Wish I could continue to use these devices forever, but I am thankful for the KEY2! Thanks for the memories."

A 2016 tweet on BlackBerry Bold by reality TV star Kim Kardashian is also doing the rounds again on social media.

Although this change will not affect BlackBerry smartphones running on Android, some people are visibly confused.

The large physical keyboard and simple, uncluttered design are just two of the many factors that made it a preferred phone amongst business executives, politicians and journalists. Former US President Barack Obama was known for his BlackBerry addiction and always kept it in The White House. Those who are still using BlackBerry smartphones are advised to back up all their data as soon as possible.

