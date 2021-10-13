Home / News / Buzz /

Rishabh Pant Asking IPL Fans to Follow Him in Old Video Shows He's Come a Long Way

Rishabh Pant's old viral goes viral. The Delhi Capitals captain can be seen urging fans to follow him on social media. (Instagram screengrab)

Delhi Capitals, captained by Rishabh Pant, will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 and will look to book a berth in the IPL 2021 finals against Chennai Super Kings.

Buzz Staff| News18.com
Updated: October 13, 2021, 11:38 IST

Rishabh Pant has become a force to reckon with. The dashing wicketkeeper-batsman’s exploits with the bat during Australia and England Test tours made the world stop and pay attention to the 24-year-old cricketer’s extraordinary talents. This, however, wasn’t the case half a decade ago when the cricketer was bustling to the scene. In a video that has gone viral on Instagram, a younger Pant can be seen urging his fans to follow him on his social media handles.

“Hi friends, I am Rishabh Pant. India Under-19 and Delhi Daredevils player. My official Twitter account is @RishabPant777 and my Insta account is @RishabPant. Looking forward to interact with you all. Keep supporting me. Thank you," Pant can be heard saying in the video.

Assumedly, the video could be from 2016, the same year he was bought by the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) franchise in the IPL auction for Rs 1.9 crore.

>How social media reacted:

“Days always change."

“And now he became brand."

“Now whole world knows this young Talented guy."

“That’s where n how everything begins."

“Hard work paid off."

“People trolled him for his poor form but now he’s trolling other teams and special words😂 come on ash come on ash," quipped one commenter.

The times have indeed changed for Pant as Delhi Capitals, an IPL franchise he leads now, will face Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday.

Pant was chosen as the captain of DC after Shreyas Iyer suffered a freak injury in his shoulder he sustained during the series against England.

“Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I’ve always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can’t wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals," Pant said in a statement by the franchise.

