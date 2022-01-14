Rishabh Pant 'Apologised' to His Bat During Third Test Against South Africa, Here's Why

Rishabh Pant’s stunning century against South Africa in the series decider Test was complete with characteristic Pant shots. From dancing down the pitch to lying flat on the turf to literally throwing his bat at the ball to having no worry in the world while batting at 99, Pant did it all and beyond. And in doing so, he made the South African bowling attack look ordinary. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen stood mere spectators to Pant’s exploits as he made a mockery out of everything bowled at him on the 22 yards that batters from both the nations found hard to read. However, there was a moment of divine intervention when Pant took a brief pause during his heroic innings to express his respect and love for his bat. He did so after he lost control of his bat which went flying during Duanne Olivier’s over.

The incident was captured on the big screen and fans were quick to pat Pant’s back.

“Take care of the bat and it’ll take care of you!" wrote the official Twitter handle of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant once again etched his name in history by hitting a century in South Africa. This was his fourth Test century, and he played beautifully, taking 133 balls to get to his hundred even as wickets continued to tumble at the other end. He now has Test centuries in England, Australia, and South Africa. Four Indian keepers have scored a total of seven centuries outside Asia, Pant has made three of those (one each in England, Australia, and South Africa).

Pant played an unconventional knock in the series decider as India lost wickets in a heap. He walked in with the team losing Pujara and Rahane in short time intervals. It was a very Pant-like innings as he quickly raced to his fifty even as his skipper Virat Kohli played the waiting game.

