Rishabh Pant Unleashed Himself in Pink-ball Test Against Sri Lanka and There Were Memes

Rishabh Pant is on a roll. The flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter who has a knack for piling quick runs added another achievement to his resume during the second day of the pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. With India’s grip tightening with every run scored by the home team in their second innings, 24-year-old Pant decided to extend the lead with what he does best: unleash. Unleash he did as Pant smashed the fastest fifty by an Indian, beating great Kapil Dev’s 40-year-old record. Pant’s half-century, laced with seven boundaries and two sixes, came in 28 deliveries while Dev smacked 30-ball fifty against Pakistan in 1982.

Are we living in Rishabh Pant’s time? Cricket fans from far and wide united to hail the exciting cricketer.

Pant’s fifty is now the joint-second fastest on Indian soil in Test cricket. He equalled the tally of England cricket great Ian Botham who had scored a fifty in as many deliveries back in 1981. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tops the chart with a 26-ball half-century scored in 2005.

The 24-year-old walked out to bat after India lost Hanuma Vihari in the post-tea session. After the dismissal of Virat Kohli, Pant teamed up with Shreyas Iyer and stitched a 45-run stand for the fifth wicket.

