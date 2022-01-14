Rishabh Pant's 'Unconventional' Century Against South Africa Summed Up With Fitting Memes

Rishabh Pant was the star of the show on Day 3 of the series decider Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter who often treads the thin line of being carefree and careless decided to choose the former while also being mindful of India’s dire situation when the hosts were reduced to 58/4, leading by only 71 runs. Pant found a helping hand in Indian skipper Virat Kohli who stood with him for 143 deliveries in his 29. Pant, on the other end, went after deliveries in his zone, ensuring that the scoreboard kept ticking. The youngster etched his name in history books after he become the first Indian wicketkeeper to slam a century in South Africa. To add the cherry on top, it was very Pant-like innings as he brought up the ton in just 133 deliveries on a pitch that has had batters double-guessing the unusual bounce so far.

With this, Pant now has Test centuries in England, Australia, and South Africa.

But if you happen to be in the minority who missed Pant’s eccentric century, don’t fret, these memes may help you visit what really unfolded on Day 3 of the well-poised Test.

“Rishabh Pant is a character."

It’s worth reminding that Pant remained unbeaten on 100 while India tumbled and crumbled on the other end. Pant scored 100 out of India’s 198 in their second innings.

