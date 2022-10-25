Rishi Sunak is New UK PM. But Why is Everyone Talking About Ashish Nehra?

Rishi Sunak has been chosen as the leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and is set to be next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. As the news came out, many people started pouring in congratulatory tweets on Twitter. While many Indians are delighted at Rishi Sunak created history, there were people on social media that decided to use the opportunity to showcase their creativity. Memes on Rishi Sunak started doing the rounds on Twitter. Amid all of this, there were some users on Twitter thought that 42-year-old Sunak resembles former Team India cricketer Ashish Nehra.

Many people posted images of the two, drawing comparisons. Also, while posting congratulatory messages for Rishi Sunak, they used Ashish Nehra’s photos. Have a look:

Sunak was backed by more than 190 MPs as his contender Penny Mordaunt failed to earn the backing of 100 MPs which is a prerequisite for entering the PM race and bowed out of the race, minutes before the 1922 Committee Chief Sir Graham Brady announced the results.

Sunak becomes the 57th prime minister of the UK and the first person of colour to lead the country. He is also UK’s first Hindu premier but the former chancellor to the exchequer has rarely spoken about his religion despite being a practising Hindu. Sunak announced his bid to become the prime minister days after the outgoing prime minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on October 20 after party members rebelled against her citing that her mini-budget negatively affected the UK economy.

Conservative Party leaders are hopeful that Sunak will unite the party and Lord Howell, a Conservative Party leader, said Sunak has to face these new challenges and emerge victorious, while speaking to Sky News.

