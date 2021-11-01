Ritika Sajdeh's Reaction to Rohit Sharma Being Dropped on Duck Was All of Us

Team India’s chance to make a strong comeback in the ICC T20 World Cup after crushing defeat to Pakistan was shattered after Virat Kohli lost the toss and the mighty Indian batting order had no answer to the Black Caps’ bowling attack on Sunday. There were 54 dot balls which meant that India didn’t score any runs in nine of their 20 overs. In the end, India could manage a paltry 110 on the board and the bowlers were left with very little to defend. New Zealand won the contest convincingly with 33 balls and 8 wickets to spare. There was, however, a glimmer of hope seen during the first innings of the clash when Rohit Sharma was almost dismissed for another golden duck of the tournament. Facing his first delivery after Ishan Kishan’s early departure, Sharma pulled Trent Boult directly into the pockets of Adam Milne at fine leg. Milne dropped a sitter and Sharma was given a golden lifeline.

Seeing this unfold, Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who was seated in the Dubai stands gasped and took a huge sigh of relief. Her priceless reaction was captured on the big screen and later shared on the microblogging site Twitter.

Unfortunately, Sharma could not capitalise on it and could only add 14 to the total. The loss also meant that Team India’s chances to book a semi-finals berth were put on the waiting list and they would now have to win all of the remaining clashes. This, apart from anticipating major upsets in the group to see a turnaround in their ICC T20 World Cup journey.

A visibly disappointed Kohli minced no words in analysing India’s second straight defeat at the world cup. “Quite bizarre," Kohli responded when asked to react to the performance during the post-match presentation.

“I don’t think we were brave enough with bat or ball. Didn’t have much to defend but we weren’t brave when we walked out to field. When you play for the Indian cricket team you have a lot of expectations - not just from fans, but players as well," he added.

