Riyan Parag vs Harshal Patel: IPL Fans Gear Up for 'Real Fight' During RR-RCB Qualifier 2

Rajasthan Royals will have another go at the IPL 2022 trophy after losing to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Looking to book a berth in the grand finale, Sanju Samson’s RR will lock horns with Eliminator winners and Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday in Qualifier 2. In short, it is Royal vs Royal. Right? But it’s not that simple. Not for IPL fans who do not forget. Because for many, it’s Harshal Patel vs Riyan Parag.

Why?

Exactly a month ago, RCB’s Harshal Patel refused to shake hands with Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag during the customary meeting of the players of the two teams after the match.

During his innings, Parag hit three fours and four sixes and finished the RR innings in style clobbering Harshal Patel for 18 runs in the 20th over. Soon after Parag whacked a Patel delivery over deep mid-wicket boundary, both the players were engulfed in a heated exchange, forcing one of RR coaching staff members to calm down the bowler.

Parag’s 56 off 31 balls helped RR put up a respectable score of 144/8. In response, RCB were bundled out for just 115.

The incident may be in the past but IPL fans are here for it. It’s not RR vs RCB for them but Harshal Patel vs Riyan Parag now.

Parag recently courted controversy for his “immature" display on the field as fans asked the 20-year-old cricketer to keep his “attitude" in check.

During the Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans, Parag faced the heat on social media for giving Ravichandran Ashwin a death stare during a mix-up on 22 yards. If that weren’t enough, Parag fuming at his own teammate Devdutt Padikkal for being “slow" during a relay throw near the boundary ropes left fans sour.

