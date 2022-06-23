Road or 'Lake'? Bihar National Highway Riddled With Potholes Angers Twitter

A video showing a road full of giant craters covering an entire road in Bihar has surfaced on the internet and sparked outrage. One Praveen Thakur took to his Twitter handle and shared the video as he tagged Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. “What a wonderful sight. The road is not visible, the pit is definitely visible in the form of a small pond," he wrote in the caption. The video is of National Highway 227 that goes through Bihar’s Madhubani. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the road has been in a completely dilapidated condition since 2015. Have a look at the video:

The video has enraged netizens all across social media. Since uploaded, it has managed to garner over 160K views. There are also a few people who are joking about the situation. In the comment section, one person wrote, “This is an NH Vs Swimming pool competition…" Another person wrote, “Bihar tourism should develop this road as a Road cum lake." Here are a few reactions:

As per reports, there have been tenders at least thrice to repair the damaged road. However, all the contractors are now missing and have left the work unfinished. Earlier, during an event, Gadkari had said that the road infrastructure of Bihar would be on par with that of US by December 2024.

