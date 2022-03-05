Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Era Has Started the 'Twilight' Debate Once Again

Robert Pattinson’s role as The Batman has forced his fans and critics alike to face the fact that his Twilight era is over, but that, right now, might be missing the point. As Pattinson put it himself, being a Twilight hater is very 2010. The Batman and Twilight are far from the only things that his repertoire boasts of anyway. He has repeatedly proven his acting chops in films like Good Time, The Lighthouse and Tenet. Being in three of Hollywood’s biggest movie franchises- Harry Potter, Twilight, now Batman- comes with its own pros and cons. As your Twitter feed will show you, comparisons are varying and many. However, from a brooding, romantic vampire to a brooding, vengeful superhero is a long way to have forged and Pattinson has done it with élan.

Here is the full range of hot takes going around on Twitter.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, is in theatres now. The film also stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle or the Catwoman. Audience reaction to the movie has so far been overwhelmingly positive.

