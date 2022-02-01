Robot Bartender Who Can Serve Cocktails at Olympic Speed to Attend Winter Games 2022

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus and prevent it from casting a shadow on the 2022 Winter Olympics being held in Beijing, the organizers of the event have installed robotic arms which will be working as a bartender at the game. According to the South China Morning Post, the robot bartender can serve both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and is installed at the media centre. Journalists working at the games will be easily able to order drinks by scanning a code through their phones. Moreover, the robot has the capacity to mix and serve cocktails within just 90 seconds.

A video posted by Reuters showed a demonstration where the robot is seen skilfully making drinks at the bar area. The white robotic arm is placed at the centre behind a circular bar where bottles containing different drinks are suspended from the ceiling. In the video, the robot is first seen shaking a container well and then slowly pouring it into a cocktail glass.

Showcasing the accuracy and stability of the machine, the robot was even seen picking up a glass from a holder and placing it on the table. It then approaches a dispenser and fills a container with the drink and serves it after adding ice and shaking well. Meanwhile, the video also showed that human staff will be there on standby for assistance and inspecting the robot.

Another video by the Post also showed an automated dining area where athletes could get their meals on the table by cable-suspended robots. Moreover, robot chefs were seen preparing burgers and rice in the kitchen at the games village.

As per the South China Morning Post, robots have been deployed at various locations inside the Olympic village to minimize the spread of the virus. These robots will have the ability to carry out activities such as serving food, disinfection, and logistics.

Keeping the COVID-19 protocols in place, the staff, media and the athletes will be confined to a restricted loop and no interaction will be allowed with the outside world.

