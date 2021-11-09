Robotics Student's Modified iPhone With Type-C Port is Selling For Rs 65 Lakh on eBay

A robotics engineering student has modified an iPhone X with a USB Type C instead of the conventional Lightning connector, making it one of the rarest iPhones on the planet. The device not only supports charging but also supports data transfer. Ken Pillonel, a robotics engineering student at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, had listed his creation for an auction on eBay, which has since then been getting crazy bids and the highest bid stood at $90,100 while writing the article. With over a hundred bids already, the bidding will close for the rare product on November 11. Pillonel took to YouTube last month to share a video of the modified iPhone. In his video, the robotics student revealed the process he used to make the modification.

Pillonel had to do tonnes of research before he started his experiment in order to make sure he did not cause any structural damage while opening the components. He said that he converted the Type-C male end of the cable to a female port, and fit the same inside the iPhone.

In his 13-minute long YouTube video, Pillonel described how he reverse-engineered Apple’s custom C94 connector, creating his own flexible PCB design that fits inside an iPhone. Bidders, however, need to know that Pillonel has mentioned that the modified iPhone is a prototype and cannot be used as a daily phone.

While Pillonel’s iPhone is up for an auction on eBay, a man who ordered an Apple iPhone 12 on Amazon was shocked after he received a package with dishwashing soap and a Rs 5 coin instead. The customer is Noorul Ameen, a resident of Aluva in Kerala. The bizarre incident later went viral on social media.

According to Indian Express, Ameen had ordered the iPhone after paying a sum of Rs 70,900 on October 12. After receiving the Vim dish wash bar and a Rs 5 coin inside the package, he filed a complaint with the police station. During the investigation, the cyber police found that the phone, which was ordered by Ameen, was received by someone else in Jharkhand in September this year. According to a report in the DNA, Ameen placed the order on October 12 through his Amazon Pay Card and received the package on October 15. In addition, he also made an unboxing video of the phone but was later shocked to find out what was inside it.

