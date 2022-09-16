'Roger That': Tennis Star Roger Federer Announces Retirement as Fans Celebrate the GOAT

Roger Federer announced his retirement from competitive Tennis on Thursday. His farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. The 41-year-old won 20 Grand Slam titles during his career. A series of knee operations forced him out of the Tennis court since Wimbledon 2021. He posted the big news on his social media accounts where he stated that he worked hard to return to competitive tennis in the past couple of years but feels that his body has given him a clear message.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event," he said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

As soon as the news came out, people started pouring in their reactions on social media. “Just made this Twitter account for you. To see your posts, interact with you and all and my best day of life was when you liked my comment under your post.. Just started watching tennis because of you. Never felt watching a match without you in it," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “The greatest of all time!." Here are a few reactions:

Also, Former India cricket team captain Virat Kohli dropped a comment on Roger Federer’s retirement post on Instagram. Kohli wrote, “The greatest of all time. King Roger". He also added a couple of heart emojis to his comment.

He met the legendary Swiss star in 2019 during the Australian open with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. After meeting Federer, Kohli in an interview with BCCI, the former Indian skipper said it was a fanboy moment for him when he met the Tennis legend.

“Well amazing! I have met him a couple of times before as well and the fact he remembered was like wow," Kohli told bcci.tv.

“I mean he told me that he met me in Sydney a few years back when he played an exhibition game and I was like ‘wow he remembers me’ and I can’t explain that feeling to you, you know," Kohli said.

