Rogue Isolated Black Hole Traversing Through Milky Way Detected For the First Time

A team of astronomers around the world, for the first time, may have clearly detected an isolated stellar black hole, about 5,150 light-years away from the Earth. The black hole, which is about 7.1 times the sun’s mass, is traversing through the Milky Way at a speed of 45,000 kilometres per second. This is as fast as if you leave from New Delhi and go round the Earth to get back to where you began and then you go to the Great Pyramids in Egypt, you could do it all in just one second. According to scientists, the reason that the black hole is moving so fast is that it could have received a kick from its supernova explosion – the collapse of the star that resulted in the formation of the black hole, as per Space.com.

According to scientists, until now, astronomers were able to detect the stellar-mass black holes that existed in binary systems – such as partnering with a neutron star, but an isolated black hole of a stellar size was not yet detected. Using data from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and years of observation, astronomers were finally able to make the unambiguous detection. “It took two years of planning followed by six years of observing with Hubble, but it was very satisfying to see the incredible results,” Kailash Sahu, the lead author of the study, told Space.com. Sahu works as an astrophysicist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore. The study was submitted to the Astrophysical Journal on January 31, 2022, and is yet to be published.

The detection of the black hole, which was effectively invisible because it does not emit any light, was made possible using gravitational lensing, an effect described by Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity. Gravitational lensing is when a massive amount of matter – such as a black hole – bends the light around it. Scientists who were observing the stars around the guessed location of the black hole observed a significant shift in the positions of light coming from the stars, indicating the lensing effect, which ultimately led to the discovery.

