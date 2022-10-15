Rohit Sharma-Babar Azam's 'Couple' Photoshoot ahead of T20 World Cup is a Meme Goldmine

Cricket captains from all around the world have assembled in Australia ahead of the much-anticipated ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch, Babar Azam, and all the sixteen captains attended the “Captain’s Day" event and interacted with the media ahead of the marquee tournament. While the captains’ selfie tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the T20 World Cup has already broken the Internet, there was another photoshoot that grabbed the attention of cricket fans in India and Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam, the skippers of the arch-rival nations, were seen in a jolly mood as they brought out some candid poses for the cameras.

Not to anyone’s surprise, Sharma-Azam’s photos inspired plenty of memes on Twitter. But fans did not stop at that. Many likened their photoshoot to a pre-wedding shoot and the results are hard to unsee.

The Qualifying stage of the World Cup will get underway on Sunday, October 16 with Asia Cup Champions Sri Lanka taking on associate nation Namibia. The top four sides will make it to the mega event with the Super 12 stage kicking off on October 22.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the team that emerges victorious in the T20 World Cup 2022 will take home massive prize money of USD 1.6 million.

The runners-up will bag USD 800,000 and the losing semi-finalists will receive USD 400,000 apiece at the completion of the 45-match mega event. The World Cup will be played over seven different venues in Australia. The enthralling final is slated for November 13 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

