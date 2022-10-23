'My Captain': Rohit Sharma's Raw Emotions During Indian National Anthem Go Viral

“Nothing, absolutely nothing, can beat hearing a packed house singing the national anthem in a faraway land," Harsha Bhogle tweeted just moments after India’s national anthem roared at the MCG where India and Pakistan play their opening T20 World Cup game on Sunday.

As the teams lined up for their respective national anthems, skipper Rohit Sharma’s expressions were captured on the big screen as the packed Melbourne stadium sang the Indian national anthem along.

Almost overcome by emotions, Sharma had his eyes shut and smiled as the electric energy at the stadium was palpable when the country’s national anthem crescendoed.

Advertisement

Many cricket fans took to Twitter to share what they felt on seeing their captain experiencing a range of emotions on the field.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the Group 2 clash of T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground. India decided to play Ravichandran Ashwin over Yuzvendra Chahal in their opening match of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh got the better of Pakistan captain Babar Azam on the first ball of the second over. Golden duck for Babar as the Indian fans were at Cloud9. The Pakistan captain took the DRS but it turned out to be plumb. A dream start for India and Arshdeep Singh.

You can catch the live action here.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here