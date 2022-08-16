Rohit Sharma Trolled for 'Photoshopped' Indian Flag in Independence Day Photo

It’s never a quiet day on Twitter be it Sunday or a national holiday. India’s star batter Rohit Sharma Monday shared his very own Independence Day post celebrating the 75th anniversary of the free nation. Although the cricketer’s post was devoid of any audio, it made plenty of noise of microblogging site Twitter.

Keeping things simple and straightforward, something he’s popular for during his pre and post-match interviews, Sharma, dressed in traditional attire, held the Indian tricolour and captioned his photo saying: “75 years of independence. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं"

Neither did Sharma get the years of independence wrong nor did he erroneously wish his fans “Happy Republic Day," a silly but common goof up.

So what went wrong?

A Twitter user zoomed in and found something was off.

Cricket fans were amused, to say the least.

Not the first time?

Not alone.

IIT Bombay’s official Facebook page was flooded with comments after folks on the Internet noticed a clearly edited-in flag unfurled on the top of the building in the photo shared by the institute days ahead of Independence Day.

Naturally, some people poked fun at the gesture, while others were disappointed.

Also Read: IIT Bombay Trolled For Photoshopping Indian Flag on Campus in Facebook Pic

“It’s perfectly fine if you don’t put National Flag on your cover photo, but this edited photo just to show you are patriotic is really bogus. Sad to see this from my university," one user commented. “Why a prestigious institution of our country have to photoshop our national flag?" Another asked. “Relax y’all, everyone know how costly land price is in Mumbai now They can’t afford a place/land for flag ," quipped another. Yet another asked if the flag was made using a Snapchat filter.

