Rohit Sharma’s Picture With Assam Police Makes People Think That He is Arrested

It’s never a quiet day on Twitter be it Sunday or a national holiday. India’s star batter Rohit Sharma has become the centre of attraction after Deputy Commissioner of Police in Assam Ponjit Dowarah posted a picture with him. This comes as India is about to play South Africa in the second T20I at Guwahati. In the caption, Ponjit Dowarah wrote, “Best of luck. Ek century ban ta hein." However, as nice a gesture as this picture would be, many people thought that the batter got arrested.

“At first I thought u are arresting him, no one is smiling in this pic Y? Ek century toh banta hi hai," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “For a moment I thought there is criminal caught who look like a

@ImRo45, Atleast give photo in Indian Jersey with people wearing uniform #respect." Have a look at the picture:

This is not the first time that Rohit Sharma has garnered netizens’ attention. Earlier, he shared his very own Independence Day post celebrating the 75th anniversary of the free nation. Although the cricketer’s post was devoid of any audio, it made plenty of noise of the microblogging site Twitter. Keeping things simple and straightforward, something he’s popular for during his pre and post-match interviews, Sharma, dressed in traditional attire, held the Indian tricolour and captioned his photo saying: “75 years of independence. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं"

Neither did Sharma get the years of independence wrong nor did he erroneously wish his fans “Happy Republic Day," a silly but common goof up. However, a Twitter user zoomed in and found something was off. It turns out that the image was photoshopped and netizens got him. Cricket fans were amused, to say the least.

