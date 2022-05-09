Rollercoaster in US Gets Stuck, Leaves Riders Hanging Upside Down for 45 Minutes

A rollercoaster ride turned into a scary nightmare for riders at the Carowinds amusement park in North Carolina, US. The coaster suddenly halted due to “technical difficulties” and the people were stuck hanging upside down for about 45 minutes with children screaming for help. Fox59 reported that on April 29, people who were riding the “Flying Cobras” roller coaster did not expect such a thing to happen. Brandon Allen, who was on his first visit to a theme park when the incident happened, told Fox59 - “My very first experience at a theme park on a rollercoaster, and I got stuck.” He added that it was so terrifying for him that he started crying and stated “I personally watched my tears fall from the sky.”

Allen described the incident and said that they got to the very top when a countdown started and all of a sudden, there was an announcement, “We’re sorry, we’re having some technical difficulties." Everyone thought it was a joke and took it as a surprise element. He further added that they were told to wait between 35 to 45 minutes for the technical glitches to be fixed and said that the minutes of being stuck felt like hours. Allen said that the children were screaming, and parents were trying to pacify them by saying “it’s going to be okay!"

Advertisement

Carowinds released a statement that their maintenance team responded swiftly, and all guests were returned to the station safely within 30 minutes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported and there was no imminent danger to any rider at the time of the ordeal. Each rider was also given two fast pass vouchers.

This comes days after a similar incident happened at the same amusement park last month. Riders were stuck on the ‘Electron Spin Ride’.

However, Carowinds management maintains that all rides are licensed and inspected by North and South Carolina Departments of Labor, and the on-site associates monitor and inspect all rides daily.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.