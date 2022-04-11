Ronaldo Criticised for Knocking Phone Out of Fan's Hands in Viral Video

Cristiano Ronaldo is being slammed on social media after apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter’s hand as he left the field after a loss at Everton. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. Police are currently investigating the matter. The force in Liverpool is appealing for witnesses after footage was posted on social media following United’s 1-0 Premier League loss on Saturday. “As players were leaving the pitch at 2:30 p.m., it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch," Merseyside Police said Sunday. “Inquiries are underway and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV (video) footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place." Ronaldo, for his part, has apologised for his “outburst".

Ronaldo also invited the supporter to “watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship". The apology and the invitation did not seem to be deemed enough by social media users who have been criticising Ronaldo.

Advertisement

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," 37-year-old Ronaldo wrote on Instagram by way of an apology. “Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.