Ronaldo-Messi's Photo Playing Chess Breaks the Internet, Inspires Hilarious Memes

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi need no introduction! Their game speaks for itself and so does the picture posted by the duo on the eve of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Instagram post put up by the two greatest soccer players at 11 PM on Saturday became one of the most-liked images on the photo-sharing platform. Fans couldn’t keep calm as they saw the two sensational players and known rivals coming together for an advertisement shoot. In the iconic picture, Ronaldo and Messi could be spotted posing for a Louis Vuitton advert while playing chess together. The pair seemed deeply concentrated on their next move in the thoughtful game that was displayed in the image. Meanwhile, the pic broke the internet, and how! Just like anything trendy, netizens shared funny memes and hilarious jokes after the IG post went viral online.

“Victory is a State of Mind," wrote LV alongside the picture, featuring Ronaldo and Messi playing chess on a checkered suitcase by Louis Vuitton. Check Out Ronaldo-Messi’s Chess Photo Here:

Advertisement

Ronaldo and Messi’s Memes and Jokes That Broke the Internet

BAD!

Just for Fun..

True That!

Advertisement

Go for it..

While many gave a funny turn to the footballers’ image by adding humorous elements to it, others dug up pictures from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where the Louis Vuitton briefcase was used to represent the World Cup trophy in Moscow. Fans believe that the briefcase resembles the trunk on which Messi and Ronaldo are playing chess which serves to be a representation of the battle that every soccer fan awaits!

Oh Yeah!

The ongoing Qatar World Cup is expected to be the last dance for the football stalwarts and the picture gave fans a great time to cherish the game and the players known for their head-to-head records, personal victories, and trophies that are more than just a round of applause! Recently, Ronaldo had something special to say about Messi in an interview with Piers Morgan where he said, “Amazing player is magic, top…As a person, we share the stage of 16 years, imagine, 16 years. So, I have a great relationship with him. I’m not a friend of his in terms of, what I mean friend is the guy who was with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it’s like a teammate."

Footage of behind-the-scenes from the LV photoshoot also surfaced online where Ronaldo and Messi could be seen posing for the camera and sharing their all-time experience on the field.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here