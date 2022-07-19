Rooster Seized from 'Cock Fight' Fetches Rs 30,000 at Telangana Auction

To everyone’s shock, one of the seized roosters that took part in cock fight recently fetched a record amount of Rs 30,000 in an auction organized by Sangareddy Excise Court in Telangana on Saturday.

It all began when the police raided a mango grove in Chinnakanjerla village of Patancheru Mandal in Rangareddy after they received information about a cock fight that had been organised by some people on July 7. The organisers of the cock fight were immediately arrested and as many as 30 roosters were seized from the spot.

The authorities handed over the roosters to the Sangareddy Excise Court. The court authorities conducted an auction of the seized roosters where as many as 50 bidders took part.

Advertisement

A total of a whopping Rs 4.46 lakh was fetched through the auction where one of the roosters fetched the highest amount among the roosters at Rs 30,000.

Excise Magistrate Hanumantha Rao handed over the roosters to the bidders who bid for the highest amount.

Earlier, in an unrelated incident, a warning was issued by the India Meteorological Department, and residents in Telangana were bracing for up for heavy rain.

But, what they were not expecting was some live fishes that would accompany the showers. Several people in the Jagtial town of Telangana were left puzzled as they witnessed fishes raining down the sky this Friday and Saturday. Some even captured the rare natural occurrence in their camera and shared the video on social media, reported ABP news.

Also Read: WATCH: It’s Raining Fish in This Telangana Town, Here’s Why

Advertisement

In one such video, uploaded on YouTube, a person can be seen trying to hold a flapping fish that came down along with the rain.

Reportedly, this was due to a rare weather phenomenon known as rain of animals. During such an event, small aquatic animals like crabs, small fishes, and frogs are picked up by waterspouts and get sucked into the sky. Later, when the waterspout loses power, these creatures end up getting rained down on the land with water, baffling people.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.