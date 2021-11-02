'Roshni': Colourful Candles Made by Jail Inmates for Diwali to Be Sold in Jammu Markets

Prisoners lodged at the District Jail Jammu are spending their time by making different types of candles ahead of the Diwali festival. The inmates have received training for making candles, with the authorities providing necessary infrastructure and raw material, reported news agency ANI. Coloured, scented and other types of candles are some of their creations. Jail superintendent Mirza Saleem Ahmad Baig said the training will help the prisoners earn a livelihood when they walk free.

The inmates are making the Diwali candles under the brand name ‘Roshni’. These candles will be sold in the market, and the prisoners have urged people to buy their articles.

“I will feel happy if people buy candles made by us. When people celebrate Diwali with our candles, it will also help us celebrate our Diwali. We are selling them at affordable rates," Surendar, an inmate, told ANI.

Another inmate, Paramjit, said they have been making candles for the last 10 years, adding that the jail administration supports them in this venture.

Inmates across several jails in India make candles and sweets ahead of Diwali. Prisoners form teams and work together to make colourful candles and traditional sweets. They also sell their own products and get paid for their hard work.

The jail authorities help the inmates in providing raw material for making these festive products. They also set up stalls to sell the inmates’ products in the market.

Recently, the jail authorities of Birsa Munda Central Prison in Ranchi rolled out a mobile vehicle outlet for door-to-door sale of different kinds of candles and sweets prepared by the inmates. The outlet is offering a variety of products for house decoration apart from candles and sweets.

