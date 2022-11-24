Rosogolla Weighing 2 Kg Becomes Centre of Attraction at West Bengal Village Fair

Rosogolla (Rasgulla) is one of the most popular desserts in Bengal. But there’s one rosogolla that is totally different in every way. It’s not round but flat in shape and it looks like a “Lyancha". The size is so big that a single person can’t have it alone. The weight of each rosogolla is 2 kg. Rosogolla of such a large size was being sold at the Bara Dangar Mela of Srikhand village in Katwa.

People returned home with a smile after buying the rosogolla. The fair is held every year in the month of Agrahayana on the occasion of Narahari Tagore’s auspicious tithi at Bara Danga in the Srikhand village of Katwa. Various programs including Pala song, Baul, and Kirtan are held there for four days. This fair has been going on with enthusiasm for decades.

This year, too, there were about 300 different shops in the fair. There were several sweet shops at the fair. Along with this large-size rosogolla, jalebi and goja were also being sold. But the price is within the affordability of the residents. The price of one kg of rosogolla is 120 taka.

Entrepreneurs say that this fair in Srikhand village was closed for two years due to Covid-19. So this time, a lot of devotees have gathered. The demand for this sweet has increased along with it. The sellers also say that the demand for large rosogolla is huge. As it is winter season, this large rosogolla keeps well for a long time. Many stood at the fair to taste that rosogolla. Many people returned home only after buying the rosogolla for their families.

