Royal Family Shares Throwback Picture of ‘Young Princess Elizabeth’ on 96th Birthday

Queen Elizabeth II turned 96 on April 21. On this occasion, the Royal Family decided to share a throwback picture of the Queen. The picture shows Queen Elizabeth II when she was just a 2-year-old toddler. The photo featured on the Royal Family’s Twitter handle was clicked in 1928. In the photo, young princess Elizabeth II is seen giving an adorable pose and an equally adorable smile, while gazing right into the camera. Sharing the picture, the Royal Family, in the caption wrote, “Happy Birthday Your Majesty! Today as the queen turns 96, we are sharing this photograph of the young Princess Elizabeth aged 2." The caption also contained congratulations to the queen for celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, “a first in British history." Take a look:

Queen Elizabeth’s birthday was celebrated with great pomp and show across London. A Queen Elizabeth Barbie doll was also launched in honour of her 96th birthday.

A photo was also released displaying the monarch in a long dark green coat standing between two white fell ponies named Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale.

In addition to this, the Royal Horse Artillery gave a 41-gun salute to the queen in Hyde Park, along with the Honourable Artillery Company giving a 62-gun salute. The air was buzzing with musical tributes, including a rendition of Happy Birthday by the Band of Coldstream Guards. Take a look at the video here:

There is a royal tradition, according to which, the Queen’s birthday is celebrated twice a year. The second birthday is generally celebrated in June when the weather is warmer. The second celebration, known as the official birthday, this year, will coincide with the celebration of Queen Elizabeth completing 70 years on the throne. Queen Elizabeth perched on the throne after her father King George VI passed away on February 6, 1952.

