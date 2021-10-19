RPF Constable Saves Pregnant Woman's Life At Thane Station, Netizens Laud Official

An eight-month pregnant woman was rescued by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable when she fell in the gap between the train and the platform. The incident, that took place at Kalyan station in Thane district of Maharashtra, was captured on a CCTV camera. According to the RFP officials, the family was waiting for Gorakhpur Express and another train was halted at the platform due to some technical issue. The family waiting at the platform boarded the wrong train. When the family realised that they had boarded the wrong train, they jumped out of the train that was slowly picking up speed. While the husband and son could get out safely, the pregnant woman lost her balance and fell off the moving train.

Immediately, the RPF constable, who has been identified as SR Khandekar rushed to the rescue of the woman. He gave his hand and pulled her away from the train. The woman was terrified by the incident. Other passengers came to console her and appreciated the constable. Railway authorities have lauded the efforts of the RPF constable.

Central Mumbai’s Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji M Sutar shared the incident via his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff Shri S R Khandekar saved the life of a pregnant woman who had slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station today."

On behalf of the railways, he further appealed to the passengers not to board or de-board a running train. Netizens on the microblogging site saluted the official for his prompt response. One of the users wrote, “A big salute to that RPF staff for his prompt response. Unfortunately, people (travelers) never learn, and continue to do such deeds, until a tragedy happens." Another said, “no words for this hero."

Previously, several such incidents have also surfaced online.

