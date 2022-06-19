'RRR' and Paddington Bear? This Artiste Has Been Photoshopping the Animal into Films

A Twitter user named Jaythechou has been photoshopping Paddington Bear into popular movie and show stills everyday. He has already done it for 467 days and the results are there on his Twitter profile. Interestingly, the movie into which he photoshopped the bear on day 463 was RRR, the Indian movie being watched all over the world. Besides this, the artiste has made the bear a part of movies like ‘Singing in the Rain’, ‘Minions’, ‘The Shaolin Temple’, ‘Rush Hour’ and many others. Have a look at his work:

“I Photoshop paddington into a movie or TV show until I forget: Day 467."

Paddington Bear is a much-loved movie character which has been part of many mentions and celebrations in popular culture. During her Platinum Jubilee fest, Queen Elizabeth II was seen interacting with the fictional bear, Paddington during her tea time. The video also gave viewers a rare glimpse of her acting skills. The voice for Paddington was done by Ben Whishaw, while the Queen played herself.

The Party at the Palace video opens with Paddington expressing his gratitude to the Queen for inviting him to the palace. In the following shot, the Queen offers Paddington to have some tea. In its own unique fashion, Paddington pounces on the teapot and drinks directly from the spout. As he does so, the Queen looks at him not in a judgemental way as one might expect, but rather looks fascinatingly. He then goes on to grab a piece of cake but ends up smashing it with his paws. That is when Paddington’s favourite Marmalade sandwich comes in. The bear reaches for his red hat and offers, “Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich? I always keep one for emergencies."

