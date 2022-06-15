'RRR' Craze Has Taken over the World and These Tweets are Proof

S S Rajamouli has proved once again with RRR that he has a finger on the pulse of the audience. At a time when theatre collections have come down to a few thousands for recent movies, the ‘Baahubali’ director’s movie continues to enthrall audiences all over.

While it was expected that RRR would do well in India, its growing popularity abroad has come as a surprise. It has been praised by Hollywood scriptwriters too. In fact, the movie was released in theatres in the USA after noticing the love it was getting from viewers who were watching it on Netflix. The OTT platform too desperately needed a hit in India, and RRR seems to be the answer to its prayers. One might argue that IMDb ratings are rigged (8.1), but the many tweets praising the movie show that good, entertaining content has takers everywhere. The movie recently received a shoutout from Jackson Lanzing, who wrote Captain America.

“Hey Jackson, was RRR the best time you’ve ever had at the movies?"

https://twitter.com/jacksonlanzing/status/1536593963783626752

Award-winning screenwriter Larry Karaszewski tweeted:

“Those who say cinema is dead aren’t looking in the right places. #RRR"

https://twitter.com/Karaszewski/status/1536368002773356544

Author Ron Hogan said that it’s the greatest action film ever made.

“Listen, I’m not trying to tell anyone how to live their life, but RRR is on Netflix right now, and it’s pretty much the greatest action film ever made."

https://twitter.com/RonHogan/status/1536059952657223686

“RRR is face-meltingly good."

https://twitter.com/netw3rk/status/1535722777642029056

Brian Lynch, who wrote movies like ‘The Secret Life of Pets’, found the movie ‘joyous’.

“Wow RRR is joyous."

https://twitter.com/BrianLynch/status/1536545574085750784

“The hype is right. RRR is fantastic."

https://twitter.com/keithcalder/status/1534784612307677184

“RRR is fucking amazing. From a Western perspective, it’s like Avengers, Top Hat, Indiana Jones, Lawrence of Arabia, Lord of the Rings, Rocky, Grease and Michael Collins were all thrown together in an Indian washing machine with settings to 100 degree AWESOME."

https://twitter.com/curlybert/status/1535736465828810754

“#RRR made me say “that’s the best set piece I’ve ever seen" about 10 times."

https://twitter.com/sydthekid2430/status/1536402478580879360

“If you’re looking for a wildly OTT comedy romance musical historical epic underdog Tollywood actionfest, treat yourself to

@RRRMovie."

https://twitter.com/StanCarey/status/1536427813900795907

Grossing over Rs 223 crore worldwide, RRR now holds the record for the biggest first-day opening in Indian cinema and the legendary director broke his record set by ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, which minted Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day. RRR is the highest-grossing Indian film since the pandemic began and the third highest-grossing film overall.

