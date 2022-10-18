'Rude Gatecrasher': Grizzly Bear Videobombs Mexican Couple's Marriage Proposal

Wedding proposals become unforgettable memories of one’s life. For this Mexican couple, something similar literally happened but not on a positive note. In a video that has gone viral, a giant bear is seen interrupting a man proposing to the love of his life in a park. According to Daily Mail, the unwelcomed bear made a feature during Ricardo Morales’ elaborate wedding proposal to his lady love Cecilia Canabal. The special moment was planned at the Chipinque Ecological Park in Cerro de Chipinque, Nuevo Leon State, Mexico. In the viral video, Ricardo Morales can be seen going down on his knees.

He pops the question to Cecilia Canabal in front of a stunning rose petal set up with the lit-up letters ‘marry me’ placed on it. During an interaction with Jam Press, Morales explained that the entry of the furry animal took place just moments after his new fiance said ‘yes’. The man was about to put a ring on her finger when the couple heard the waiters and gardeners say ‘Don’t be afraid’. Initially, they did not realize what was going on, but soon they turned to watch a giant shadow approaching them. The bear climbed up the terrace steps.

Advertisement

The couple reportedly told each ‘don’t move’ and hence the two appear to be static in the clip. The bear did not wreak havoc but ended up stampeding the ‘marry me’ letters before passing the couple. It seemingly climbed over the wall and further disappeared into a garden.

The video of the proposal was shared on the Facebook page of Morales and it ended up drawing a lot of traction online along with congratulatory messages. In the clip, the furry animal is seen strolling past the couple just seconds after Morales goes down on his knee and takes the hands of his lady love to put a ring on it. Watch the viral video.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cj0h918rWYx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Advertisement

As per Daily Mail, no one was harmed during the incident. If the report by the publication is to be believed, then the bear sighting came just a week after another black bear was spotted walking into a restaurant at the Chipinque Ecological Park.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here