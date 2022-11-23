Rumeysa Gelgi, The World's Tallest Woman, Sets Three New Guinness World Records

The Guinness World Record announced Rumeysa Gelgi as the tallest living teenager in 2014, as well as the tallest woman alive in October 2021. Now, she holds three more world records — for having the longest fingers, longest back and the longest hands.

She has set the record for being the tallest woman alive at a towering height of 7 feet and 0.7 inches. Now, Rumeysa — who is from Turkey — has been confirmed as having the longest fingers, which measure 4.4 inches. Her back, which measures 23.58 inches, is known as the longest back of a living person (female). While her right-hand measures 9.81 inches, and her left-hand measures 9.55 inches, earning her the record for the largest hands on a living person (female).

Rumeysa Gelgi is not the first-ever tallest female person to have existed. Before her, Zeng Jinlian of China, who measured 8 ft 1in before her demise, set the record for the tallest woman to have ever lived.

Rumeysa was diagnosed early with Weaver syndrome, which is the reason for her accelerated growth. This rare condition has presented her with several challenges, such as difficulty in walking, breathing, bending joints and more. She uses a wheelchair to walk or to move around.

Taking to Instagram, she shared her achievements with her fans. She wrote, “That’s a wrap for our 7-day long filming with the Guinness World Record. Worked with an amazing team, met some incredible people, had so much fun, made new friends, collected memories that will last for a lifetime and more… All coming very soon👀 Keep your eyes peeled for Guinness World Record platforms!!".

Earlier, she also wrote on Instagram, “I was born with extreme physical uniqueness and wanted to have as much of them recognized and celebrated as possible, hoping to inspire and encourage others with visible differences to do the same thing and be themselves".

Her unbeatable spirit and pride have encouraged many youngsters to live their life happily, despite challenges that come across their path. She time and again teaches and educates people about body positivity and diversity. Despite facing a rare medical syndrome, Rumeysa never gives up on her life but rather uses this as an opportunity to inspire the masses who are not satisfied with their body.

Interestingly, her family has an average height; and she is the only one with a height of 7 feet and 0.7 inches.

