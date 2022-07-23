Running on Empty: America's Largest Reservoir 73% Out in Alarming NASA Photos

Newly released images by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) are a grim reminder of how the climate crisis is becoming more and more evident. The satellite images from NASA show just how much the US’ largest water reservoir, Lake Mead at the Hoover Dam, has shrunk over the past two decades. The images The images released earlier this month showed how the lake has drastically reduced in size since 2000. According to a statement shared by the American space agency, the 22-year downward trend seems to be continuing with water levels in Lake Mead at their lowest since April 1937, when the reservoir was still being filled for the first time. NASA informed that as of July 18, 2022, “Lake Mead was filled to just 27 percent of capacity."

The natural-colour images released by NASA were acquired on July 6, 2000, and July 3, 2022, by Landsat 7 and Landsat 8. The detailed images shared by NASA also included a view from Landsat 8 on July 8, 2021. The latest images from last year and this month show the light-coloured fringes along the shorelines that are mineralized areas of the lakeshore. These areas were formerly underwater when the reservoir was filled closer to capacity. NASA describes this phenomenon as the “bathtub ring."

https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/150111/lake-mead-keeps-dropping

Being the largest water reservoir in the country, Lake Mead supplies water to people across seven states, tribal lands, and northern Mexico. However, as the water level comes down to an alarming capacity the threat of climate change and a long-term drought is more possible than ever. NASA mentioned in a statement that the drought situation may be “the worst in the US West in 12 centuries."

Reacting to the images shared by NASA, netizens have shared their thoughts. A tweet shared by a US resident read, “In October I’m heading back to where I was born, a little town alongside Lake Mead. It’s going to be unrecognisable since the last time I was there. I’m not sure if the lake will even be visible from the part of town where I grew up anymore."

The last time Lake Mead was at its full capacity was in the summers of 1983 and 1999.

