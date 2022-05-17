Russia Launches Local Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite Alternatives After its Invasion of Ukraine

A Russian beverage maker revealed new soft drinks after the well-known brands such as Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite have left the Russian market after the invasion of Ukraine. As per the Moscow Times, Russian drink producer Ochakovo announced that the global soda brands will be replaced with new drinks such as Cool-Cola, Fancy and Street. However, it is said that the Coca-Cola products will be still available in the markets but the prices have skyrocketed by roughly 200% since the suspension.

Ochakovo on his website wrote that CoolCola has the “iconic taste of Cola." As per the sources, the new brand’s bottles of orange-flavoured ‘fancy’ and lemon-lime ‘street’ mimic the colour scheme of Fanta and Sprite.

However, this is not the only firm that is trying to capitalize on Coca-Cola’s step back from the Russian market. Companies such as Slavda Group which is based in Russia’s Far East have launched Grink Cola which has captured the hearts of Russia’s soda lovers. On the other hand, a factory named Syktyvkarpivo based in the northern Russian region of Komi has launched its own brand of soda named Komi Cola.

However, people are saying that both these alternatives to soda drinks have sparked mixed responses as the customers complain that neither drink was “sweet and sparkling."

On the other hand, Russian influencers and models are destroying their Chanel bags after the luxury brand banned sale of goods to Russians if they planned to take it back to their country. The brand that they are complying to the trade restrictions imposed by the European Union on Russia after it attacked Ukraine. The move was decried by Russian influencers and called it ‘Russophobia’.

Russian actor Marina Ermoshkina uploaded a video on Instagram in which she cuts a Chanel bag into two with a pair of shears. She said that she cannot stand by a brand that supports ‘Russophobia’.

However, a few Twitter users felt that instead of destroying the bags, the models could have donated some money to Ukraine. “An idea for these instagram bloggers: if you are bent on getting rid of Chanel bags, why don’t you sell them and donate the money to a Ukrainian charity of choice? Who knows, maybe there’d be less russophobia, if you showed you had an ounce of humanity left in you."

