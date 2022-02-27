Elon Musk Earns New Fans After He Replies to Ukraine Minister, Provides Starlink Service

Elon Musk earned a few more fans on the internet as he responded to the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and provided them Starlink stations. Starlink, which is an offering by Musk’s company SpaceX, gives satellite internet access. In a tweet, the Ukraine official had asked Musk to provide the besieged country with Starlink stations so that they remain connected to the world. In around 10 hours, Musk replied to the tweet saying that the service was now active in Ukraine.

“@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand."

Advertisement

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route."

While explaining the significance of Starlink station, a user said: “Ukraine people have access to the fastest satellite internet system ever created. Russia can not disable the Ukrainian internet access fully without cyber attacking foreign data centers."

The gesture was approved by many Twitter users.

“Ladys and gentlemen, that’s my boss and he’s probably crazy but he is also one of the most decent human beings on the planet. And no matter what the press wrote, I never doubted it."

Advertisement

“Woah! That was amazingly fast. Thank you for being on the side of right at this moment!"

Advertisement

“that is badass."

“I started admiring you more when you turned power back on at the Children’s hospital in Puerto Rico after it was hit by a hurricane. Today that admiration has doubled. Thank you, you are awesome!"

Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion on Thursday that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a new Cold War in Europe. India is ‘deeply disturbed’ by recent turn of developments in Ukraine, said India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Urging that all efforts be made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities, he said no solution could ever be arrived at the cost of human lives.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.