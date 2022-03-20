Video of Slovak Policemen Playing with Ukrainian Refugee Children Melts Hearts

Amid the distressing visuals coming out of the Russia-Ukraine war, the video of a few Slovakian policemen playing with Ukrainian children fleeing their country is melting hearts online. In a post made by Polícia Slovenskej republiky (Slovak Police Force) on Facebook, two soldiers can be seen with two kids as they prance around laughing. In the middle of their responsibilities, the cops took out the time to humour the kids and they seem to be having a great time while their mother looked on. The Slovak police force wrote:

“THIS IS AWESOME: AUTHENTIC CHILDHOOD JOY AND LAUGH AT LEAST FOR A WHILE. At the border, police, soldiers, firefighters and other responsible persons try to be very empathetic and make children more pleasant waiting moments in winter and after a long and tiring journey. Moments like this give us hope that the war will soon end and humanity will win over evil."

More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, according to the latest data from the United Nations. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, recorded 1,735,068 refugees on its dedicated website, just over 200,000 more than the previous count on Sunday. UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, believes around half of them are youngsters. The Kremlin on Thursday said Russia was putting colossal energy into talks on a possible peace deal with Ukraine that could swiftly stop the Russian military operation there. “Our delegation is putting in colossal effort and demonstrates more readiness towards them than the other side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

When asked about a Financial Times report that Ukraine and Russia had made significant progress on a tentative peace plan, Peskov said: “It is not right – there are elements there that are right but on the whole it is incorrect." The Kremlin, he said, would announce progress when there was progress to report.

