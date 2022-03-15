Russian Pilot Speaks Against War in Ukraine While Addressing Passengers, Wins the Internet

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters the third week, people have decided to take a stance either for the war or against it. While some people support Russia’s decision of invading its neighbour country, most people around the world condemn the act and express their frustration against the war in various incidents. One such incident of a pilot talking to his passengers has surfaced from Russia on Twitter. According to The Indian Express, Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherb stated that the pilot works for Pobeda, a subsidiary of Aeroflot, Russia’s largest airline company.

The 33-second-long video featured the pilot speaking to his passengers in both Russian and English. After the 20 second mark, the unidentified pilot can be heard speaking in English – “Dear customers, this is your captain speaking. I’m speaking on behalf of myself and not as a representative of the airlines. I think the war in Ukraine is a crime." He added that the war shouldn’t be continued, and the bloodshed needs to stop.

A freelance journalist took to Twitter to applaud the act. He shared the video on Twitter and said that it is rare to see such public opposition as the consequences for these kind of acts in Russia can have bad consequences. To explain the consequences, more than 4,000 people were detained in Russia at the anti-war protests on March 6.

The detentions took place across 53 cities as said by the Russian Human Rights group OVD-Info. While these detentions took place in a single day, a total of more than 10,000 people had been detained since 24th February.Nearly 600 civilians have died in the past three weeks.

