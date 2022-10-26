Russian Pilot’s Helmet Camera Captured the Exact Moment When He Ejected from His Crashing Jet

A helmet camera footage of a Russian fighter pilot ejecting from a wrecked Sukhoi-25 at a low altitude has been going viral. The clip seems to begin seconds after the aircraft was damaged – either by an anti-aircraft missile or a power line, cutting off one of its tail fins and causing it to crash to the ground.

The damaged Sukhoi-25 is shown to find it difficult to maintain level flight over open terrain. The pilot, who assesses the situation decides to eject himself from the jet. The pilotless jet flies for approximately a kilometre before crashing into a green field and exploding a few seconds later.

Advertisement

The footage was published on YouTube by WarLeaks, a military documentary channel that credited another YouTube channel, Fighter-bomber, run by a Russian aviation enthusiast, as the source. The description of the video shared by WarLeaks read, “There is not much information about the background of this clip, but the scenes shown here are just incredible given the fact that this seems to be the first time such an event was released for the public."

The pilot crashed in barely 10 seconds after ejecting from the plane at a critically low altitude, around a kilometre away from where the jet had hit the ground. The pilot searches from the jet on the horizon while the helmet camera pans in all directions. Back in June, the out-of-control jet was believed to be flying over Belgorod, Russia.

According to NDTV, Russians frequently employ the Sukhoi-25, sometimes referred to as the Frogfoot by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), as a ground attack aircraft to target Ukrainian infrastructure and armour. Given that its primary function is providing close air support, which puts it in very great danger of receiving prolonged anti-aircraft fire, this jet includes an armoured cockpit to safeguard the pilot.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here