Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Iconic Speech For Abortion Rights Resurfaces After Roe vs Wade

Late US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy is being questioned on social media after the overturning of Roe vs Wade. Although an iconic advocate for women’s rights, Ginsburg had infamously refused to retire during Obama administration, only to pass away during Trump administration. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the conservative replacement for Ginsburg appointed by Trump, was one of the six justices who ruled in favour of overturning Roe vs Wade. Even without her, the outcome likely would have been the same, only by a smaller margin. Now, Ginsburg’s 1993 speech advocating for abortion rights has surfaced on Twitter.

“This is something central to a woman’s life, to her dignity… When government controls that decision for her, she’s being treated as less than a fully adult human," Ginsburg can be heard saying during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, in a video shared by The Recount.

As per a New York Post report, though Ginsburg staunchly advocated for abortion rights, she was critical of how Roe vs Wade established these rights.

After almost 50 years under Roe v. Wade, the US Supreme Court on Friday removed women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and very personal change for American lives. The landmark court decision being overturned by the court will probably result in abortion restrictions in around half of US states. The decision, unfathomable only a few years ago, was the result of decades of work by abortion opponents and was made feasible by the court’s right side that had gained strength from three judges appointed by Donald Trump.

More than a month had passed since the shocking leak of a draught opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, which showed the court was ready to make this historic decision. In his final conclusion, Alito argued that the 1992 rulings in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which upheld the right to an abortion, were incorrect and ought to be overturned.

