Ruturaj Gaikwad Shining Under Captain Dhoni Had Everyone Imagining Jadeja's Reaction

Ruturaj Gaikwad finally made head turns on Sunday against Sunrisers Hyderabad after having a quiet season as the opener of Chennai Super Kings. Gaikwad, who rocked the Orange Cap last season, returned to form as he smashed an impressive 99 against SRH that was laced with six sixes with as many boundaries. The 25-year-old’s special innings also put him on an elite list as he became the joint-fastest player to score 1000 runs in Indian Premier League history, equally the batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s record of hitting 1000 runs in 31 IPL innings.

The fact that Gaikwad’s exploits came under the returning CSK captain Dhoni wasn’t lost on anyone as IPL fans imagined Jadeja’s reaction to the opener’s exciting knock.

Gaikwad’s IPL journey started in 2020 when he scored 204 runs in 6 matches while 2021 was the standout year for him with 635 runs in 16 matches. The stylish batter played a pivotal role in CSK’s fourth IPL title win last season.

Earlier, Mahendra Singh Dhoni returned as Chennai Super Kings captain in the clash against SRH after Ravindra Jadeja decided to step down from the position on Saturday. Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first as CSK made a couple of changes to the XI.

