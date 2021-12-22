Ryugu Asteroid’s Samples Completely Analysed for the First Time

An international team of scientists has conducted the first-ever complete analysis of the asteroid samples collected by Japan’s Hayabusa2 probe from the asteroid Ryugu. In the six-year-long mission led by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Hayabusa2 collected the space dust and brought it back to the planet on November 5, 2020. The targeted space rock was dark, porous, and one of the most primordial elements floating in the cosmos, the analysis has revealed. It is believed that the asteroid has remained unchanged since the formation of the Solar System, roughly 4.5 billion years ago. The rock is rich in carbon, which gives Ryugu its dark appearance. In addition, it also contains a myriad of volatile elements. Two papers published in Nature Astronomy revealed their findings, ScienceAlert reported.

The first paper was led by astronomer Toru Yada which revealed that the asteroid is extremely dark. The findings were based on the albedo – the amount of solar radiation reflected off an element. According to the analysis, it was found that Ryugu is a C-type asteroid and these kinds have an albedo of 0.03 to 0.09. However, Ryugu has a 0.02 albedo value. Asphalt’s albedo value is 0.04. Moreover, the porosity, too, is higher than most carbonaceous meteorites that have been studied before.

The second research gave its analysis and mentioned that the asteroid contained an extremely dark matrix, mainly made of phyllosilicates or clay-like minerals. In addition, there was a clear absence of hydration signals.

“Our data support and extend remote-sensing observations that suggested that Ryugu is dominated by hydrous carbonaceous chondrite-like materials, similar to Cl chondrites, but with a darker, more porous, and fragile nature," stated the paper led by Yada.

Both the research papers align in their findings and say that Ryugu is porous and very dark in appearance. Researchers believe that the analysis will pave a path for further in-depth analysis about Ryugu, and subsequently, the formation of our solar system.

