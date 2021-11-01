Sabyasachi Withdraws Mangasutra Ad After BJP Minister's Warning, Online Hate

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has withdrawn the fashion label’s Mangalsutra ad that has been the subject of a controversy recently. The move came on Sunday, on the heels of Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra’s warning to Sabyasachi that if he did not take down the ad within 24 hours, he would face legal action. Taking to Instagram stories, Sabyasachi posted the following statement as a story: “In the context of making heritage and culture a dynamic conversation, the Mangalsutra campaign aimed to talk about inclusivity and empowerment. The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it has instead offended a section of our society. So we at Sabyasachi have decided to withdraw the campaign". Minister Mishra had issued his ultimatum on Sunday, with a video on the same posted from his official Twitter handle, with the caption: “Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s mangalsutra advertisement is highly objectionable and hurtful. If the objectionable advertisement is not removed within 24 hours #SabyasachiMukherjee Legal action will be taken by registering a case against him."

In the video, Mishra said, “I have seen the advertisement. It is very objectionable and hurting to religious sentiments. The yellow part of a mangalsutra stands for Parvati, while the black part represents Shiv… A mangalsutra stands for conjugal happiness. I have already raised objections before. Now I am warning designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee personally and giving him an ultimatum of 24 hours". Mishra’s move had come a day after Ashutosh J Dubey, who is a legal advisor to BJP-Maharashtra, issued a legal notice to Sabyasachi for “using semi-naked models for a Mangalsutra collection advertisement." In his notice, Dubey wrote: “I say that in India majority of people associate Mangalsutra with a religious custom. There is also a sound scientific justification behind it. Hindu culture emphasises on wearing a Mangalsutra made of pure gold and it is advised that the Mangalsutra should be hidden behind the inners and your promotional advertisement features heterosexual and same-sex couples posing for pictures wearing the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra…"

Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s ad campaign first came under fire on Twitter, with a boycott call for the designer having trended on the microblogging platform. The now-deleted ad featured a woman in denim and a bra and wearing a mangalsutra. Twitter users were divided over what they perceived as “nudity" in the presentation of the mangalsutra, considered auspicious for Hindu marriages, and claimed that it was being “misappropriated". The ad was part of a campaign launched by Sabyasachi: an Intimate Fine Jewellery collection featuring ‘The Royal Bengal Mangalsutra’. Starting from a price of Rs 1,65,000, the caption on the post had described it as “Introducing the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2 and the Bengal Tiger Icon collection of necklaces, earrings and signet rings in 18k gold with VVS diamonds, black onyx and black enamel".

