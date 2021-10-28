Sabyasachi's New Campaign Faces Flak For Featuring Mangalsutra as 'Fashion Jewellery'

Luxury label Sabyasachi’s recent advertisement has come under fire on Twitter by Netizens for ‘misappropriating’ a mangal sutra. The luxury label has recently launched an Intimate Fine Jewellery collection featuring ‘The Royal Bengal Mangalsutra,’ and shared images of the new line on its official Instagram handle. Starting from a price of Rs 1,65,000, the caption on the post describes it as “Introducing the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2 and the Bengal Tiger Icon collection of necklaces, earrings and signet rings in 18k gold with VVS diamonds, black onyx and black enamel". The ad campaign features a woman in denim and a bra and wearing a mangalsutra, which has been launched as part of the collection. A mangalsutra is a sacred thread worn by Hindu women during marriage. The groom ties the auspicious thread around the bride’s neck on the day of their holy nuptial as significance that their relationship would be as auspicious as the thread. A typical mangalsutra has two strings of black beads and a pendant.

The advertisement, however, didn’t go down very well on Twitter - where lots of people called out the inappropriate depiction of the mangasutra, with many calling it just a quirky advertisement aiming to grab attention by featuring scantily-clad women. Several also criticized selling a mangalsutra and likening it to just ornamental value or fashion jewellery.

This is not the first time Sabyasachi is courting controversy, it’s not even the first time this year. In August, Sabyasachi’s collaboration with Swedish brand H&M was called out for promoting fast fashion. While attempting to make his clothes affordable for a fast-fashion brand like H&M, the expectation Indians had from the designer seems to have been lost in the actual output.

Being criticized on social media is nothing new for brands, though. Just this month, FabIndia’s advertisement introducing its Diwali collection was taken off after trolls found the name ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ and models without bindis demeaning. Dabur was also trolled last week for showing a same-sex couple in a Karva Chauth commercial, which was subsequently removed.

