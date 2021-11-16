Sachin Tendulkar Fan Shares Rare Ticket from Little Master's Debut Match in Karachi

One of the greatest batsmen to step on the pitch, Sachin Tendulkar made his international cricket debut on 15 November 1989, against Pakistan. A young Tendulkar had then walked out to face a deadly Pakistani bowling attack consisting of Waqar Younis, who was also making his Test debut, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan. At 16 years and 205 days, Tendulkar is still the youngest to play international cricket for the country. As the hashtag #SachinDebutDay trended on Monday, many fans took to social media to share memories they have of the Master Blaster. One such fan, with the Twitter handle @NitinSachinist, took to the micro-blogging platform to share an image of a complimentary Press ticket from Tendulkar’s debut match in Karachi.

Sharing the photo, the fan wrote in the caption, “My priceless memorable ticket @sachin_rt Thank you Sachin paaji for making us falling in love with Cricket Thank you for always inspiring." What makes the ticket more special is the fact that it also has an autograph and a small message from Tendulkar himself. The message reads, “This is when my big plan came true. All the best for yours."

As the tweet went viral, netizens expressed how special and priceless this ticket is. Tendulkar too replied to the tweet with a heart emoji.

In his debut match, Tendulkar had come to the crease while India was struggling at 41/4 in the first innings. He went on to stitch a 32-run partnership with Mohammad Azharuddin and scored 15 runs before getting dismissed by fellow debutant Younis. He did not get to bat a second time and the match was declared a draw.

Tendulkar played his 200th Test against West Indies in 2013 before retiring. He ended his Test career with a record 15,921 runs and 51 centuries.

