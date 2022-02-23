Sachin Tendulkar's Father Gave This Golden Advice to Little Master When He Was 16

Sachin Tendulkar needs no introduction. The Little Master not only became one of the biggest ambassadors of cricket owing to his illustrious career but his mere presence on the field filled the packed cricket stadiums with the echoes of “Sachin Sachin" chants. With every record in the book shattered, Tendulkar became the hero for today’s superstars such as Virat Kohli. Fittingly enough, Kohli gifted his late father’s sacred thread to his icon, a testament to what Tendulkar meant to him and the rest of India. The retired cricketer, 48-years-old now, was once a teen, and a gifted one at that. How did he have a conviction at such a young age? At 16 years and 205 days, Tendulkar made his international cricket debut on 15 November 1989, against Pakistan. A young Tendulkar had then walked out to face a deadly Pakistani bowling attack consisting of Waqar Younis, who was also making his Test debut, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan. Seems daunting, right? Not for the Little Master who was given golden advice by his father, someone who believed in the abilities of the budding cricketer.

In a candid interview with American journalist Graham Bensinger, Tendulkar revealed that his father received a phone call from his coach Ramakant Achrekar who saw a spark in the kid and questioned him if his son would be interested in pursuing the sport, something that wasn’t considered a lucrative, conventionally “safe career" back in the day. Backing Tendulkar’s passion for cricket, his father told him that not all 16-year-olds got to play for India. “This is a god’s gift," Tendulkar quoted his father’s words on Bensinger’s show before adding his father’s message, “Hold this (opportunity) with both your hands."

Advertisement

Taking this message forward, Tendulkar believes that his father’s advice to him can be applied to anyone in any field as individuals with a “gift" should value what they have got and hold onto it with both hands.

Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, and the only player to have scored one hundred international centuries, the first batsman to score a double century in a One Day International (ODI), the holder of the record for the most runs in both Test and ODI cricket, and the only player to complete more than 30,000 runs in international cricket.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.