'Sack Him': Sehwag Slammed Over 'Chammiya' Remark on Kohli's Celebratory Dance

Cricketer turned commentator Virender Sehwag found himself in a soup after his on-air remarks on Virat Kohli’s celebrations over a wicket during India-England Test at the Edgbaston were deemed “distasteful" by fans and viewers on Sunday. The incident happened on the Day 3 of the final Test when Mohammed Siraj removed England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings for 36. Knowing that Billings would have depleted India’s run lead had he stayed on, his wicket was widely cheered by India, especially Kohli, who did a celebratory jig to express his feelings.

This was when Sehwag, performing the duties in the Hindi commentary box, quipped: “Chammiya naach rahi hai waha."

Not taking a liking to his choice of words, cricket fans were outraged and wanted Sehwag removed from the comm box.

Coming back to the action on the field, India ended Day 3 with a healthy lead of 257 runs with 125/3 on the scoreboard. Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten on 50 while the first inning centurian Rishabh Pant looked in fine touch during his 30*.

