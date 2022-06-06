Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan Sat Together at IIFA 2022 and No One Saw it Coming

A photo of Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan sitting close together at IIFA 2022 is fast going down the ranks of meme history. IIFA shared it on their official Instagram handle, writing, “We spotted H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, #SalmanKhan and #AbhishekBachchan interacting during the NEXA IIFA Awards 2022." Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, sitting between the two actors, heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development. Abhishek is currently married to Aishwarya Rai, who has earlier dated Salman. It’s been years since the issue has not garnered any sort of limelight but clearly, nobody believes that celebrities could have buried their hatchet- you know, like human beings often will. Anyway, memes were made.

Earlier, it was reported that Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan exchanged pleasantries at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. The filmmaker hosted a star-studded party in Mumbai last month. From Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, several stars came together for a massive bash, and pictures from inside the party went viral. A few exes also came under the same roof. One of them was Salman and Aishwarya. Aishwarya made her way to the party with Abhishek Bachchan whereas Salman Khan made a solo entry. While the trio was not seen together, a Pinkvilla report claimed that Abhishek and Salman met at the party.

Earlier, Salman faced some backlash for teasing Siddharth Kannan, who was hosting the IIFA Press-Conference event. In a viral clip, Salman can be seen standing alongside Nora Fatehi and Divya Khosla Kumar. However, when the Tiger 3 actor gets introduced by the host, he interrupts him saying, “Hello Namaste, Salam Alaikum, sat Sri Akal, kemcho, adab, assalamualaikum.. keep quiet. He’s bored us to death…"

Later in the video, when Siddharth tries to change the topic, Salman continues, “Ye IIFA wale bhi nahi mante, har ek IIFA mein iss ko leke aate hai, it is that, wo lull hai na before the storm that you guys are going to create tomorrow, that, ye lull period hai iss ka." (The people at IIFA also bring him back for every award function. He is calm before that storm which you guys are going to create tomorrow)." The comments were made in jest.

