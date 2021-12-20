Salt Bae Slammed Over Reunion Video With Mom, Here's Why

Salt Bae or Nusret Gökçe is not new to internet backlash. The Turkish chef who went viral for his unique way of seasoning steak, has come under fire multiple times for the exorbitantly priced food at his restaurants. Now, he has shared a video on Instagram of reuniting with his mother after two years. “Cennet. I saw my mother after two years," he captioned the video which has garnered 5.7 million views at the time of writing this article. Cennet in Turkish translates to heaven or paradise. In the video, Salt Bae and his mother are seen embracing each other before engaging in a chat, and towards the end, he bows and kisses her hand.

Netizens were quick to judge the restaurateur for not “buying a better home" for his mother despite being a millionaire. One wrote, “Why does she live in such conditions having a son so rich?? And why not seeing her 2 years while he travels all the world? Unbelievable." Another said, “Normally you should buy a castles for her she still living in very modest house."

Some users were infuriated beyond measure at the chef for allowing his mom to live in such “conditions." A user blasted, “Buy your mom a new house!! What a shame !!!!!!!!! Do something for her!!! She’s not living! Too bad for her to see son having all this money not visiting her and letting her stay at a house like this," while another added, “After 2 years??!!!! Why??!!!! & why you don’t buy a better house for your parents. You are wealthy now!!"

The post has divided the internet with some users finding the reunion adorable, while others slammed Salt Bae for not “removing his glasses."

An angry user said, “Take off your f****** glasses in front of mom," while another quipped, “Wtf (sic) man. Take ur glasses off. Button up that shirt. U got so much money. Visit ur (sic) mom every month. Shame."

However, some appreciated the mother-son relationship. There were some who jumped to the defense of the controversial chef, too. “Maybe she’s happy in her home. Don’t be so quick to judge." Another praised the “beautiful love" between a mother and son.

Owning more than 15 restaurants, the Nusr-et Steakhouse in London restaurant has received 2.5 ratings out of five. Out of 47 reviews it has received till now, 29 described their experience as “terrible."

